CFP francs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert XPF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
2,738.25 lkr

₣1.000 XPF = Sr2.738 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1750.93683.590.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.370.68961.4930.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.408189.2620.8471.6081.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XPF2.73825 LKR
5 XPF13.69125 LKR
10 XPF27.38250 LKR
20 XPF54.76500 LKR
50 XPF136.91250 LKR
100 XPF273.82500 LKR
250 XPF684.56250 LKR
500 XPF1,369.12500 LKR
1000 XPF2,738.25000 LKR
2000 XPF5,476.50000 LKR
5000 XPF13,691.25000 LKR
10000 XPF27,382.50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFP Franc
1 LKR0.36520 XPF
5 LKR1.82599 XPF
10 LKR3.65197 XPF
20 LKR7.30394 XPF
50 LKR18.25985 XPF
100 LKR36.51970 XPF
250 LKR91.29925 XPF
500 LKR182.59850 XPF
1000 LKR365.19700 XPF
2000 LKR730.39400 XPF
5000 LKR1,825.98500 XPF
10000 LKR3,651.97000 XPF