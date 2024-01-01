1 thousand CFP francs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert XPF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
2,961.74 lkr

1.00000 XPF = 2.96174 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8591.0956590.99661.462751.62910.9279918.4368
1 GBP1.1641411.2755105.9341.702861.896511.0803121.4632
1 USD0.91270.784006183.05261.335051.486880.84716.8273
1 INR0.01098940.009439880.012040610.01607480.01790290.01019840.20261

How to convert CFP francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XPF2.96174 LKR
5 XPF14.80870 LKR
10 XPF29.61740 LKR
20 XPF59.23480 LKR
50 XPF148.08700 LKR
100 XPF296.17400 LKR
250 XPF740.43500 LKR
500 XPF1480.87000 LKR
1000 XPF2961.74000 LKR
2000 XPF5923.48000 LKR
5000 XPF14808.70000 LKR
10000 XPF29617.40000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFP Franc
1 LKR0.33764 XPF
5 LKR1.68820 XPF
10 LKR3.37639 XPF
20 LKR6.75278 XPF
50 LKR16.88195 XPF
100 LKR33.76390 XPF
250 LKR84.40975 XPF
500 LKR168.81950 XPF
1000 LKR337.63900 XPF
2000 LKR675.27800 XPF
5000 LKR1688.19500 XPF
10000 LKR3376.39000 XPF