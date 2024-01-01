5 Sri Lankan rupees to CFP francs

Convert LKR to XPF

5 lkr
2 xpf

Sr1.000 LKR = ₣0.3632 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFP Franc
1 LKR0.36315 XPF
5 LKR1.81577 XPF
10 LKR3.63154 XPF
20 LKR7.26308 XPF
50 LKR18.15770 XPF
100 LKR36.31540 XPF
250 LKR90.78850 XPF
500 LKR181.57700 XPF
1000 LKR363.15400 XPF
2000 LKR726.30800 XPF
5000 LKR1,815.77000 XPF
10000 LKR3,631.54000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XPF2.75365 LKR
5 XPF13.76825 LKR
10 XPF27.53650 LKR
20 XPF55.07300 LKR
50 XPF137.68250 LKR
100 XPF275.36500 LKR
250 XPF688.41250 LKR
500 XPF1,376.82500 LKR
1000 XPF2,753.65000 LKR
2000 XPF5,507.30000 LKR
5000 XPF13,768.25000 LKR
10000 XPF27,536.50000 LKR