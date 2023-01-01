CFP francs to Bulgarian levs today

Convert XPF to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
16.37 bgn

1.00000 XPF = 0.01637 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3418.6710.916583.32450.7984031.529051.3714
1 SGD0.746269113.93360.6839662.18250.5958231.141081.02343
1 ZAR0.05355910.071769110.04908724.462780.04276170.08189450.0734508
1 EUR1.09111.4620720.3719190.91540.87111.668351.49633

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 XPF0.01637 BGN
5 XPF0.08184 BGN
10 XPF0.16368 BGN
20 XPF0.32735 BGN
50 XPF0.81838 BGN
100 XPF1.63676 BGN
250 XPF4.09190 BGN
500 XPF8.18380 BGN
1000 XPF16.36760 BGN
2000 XPF32.73520 BGN
5000 XPF81.83800 BGN
10000 XPF163.67600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFP Franc
1 BGN61.09620 XPF
5 BGN305.48100 XPF
10 BGN610.96200 XPF
20 BGN1221.92400 XPF
50 BGN3054.81000 XPF
100 BGN6109.62000 XPF
250 BGN15274.05000 XPF
500 BGN30548.10000 XPF
1000 BGN61096.20000 XPF
2000 BGN122192.40000 XPF
5000 BGN305481.00000 XPF
10000 BGN610962.00000 XPF