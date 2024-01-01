10 Bulgarian levs to CFP francs

Convert BGN to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
613 xpf

лв1.000 BGN = ₣61.30 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High61.424661.4246
Low60.813160.5980
Average61.085761.0511
Change-0.02%0.05%
1 BGN to XPF stats

The performance of BGN to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 61.4246 and a 30 day low of 60.8131. This means the 30 day average was 61.0857. The change for BGN to XPF was -0.02.

The performance of BGN to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 61.4246 and a 90 day low of 60.5980. This means the 90 day average was 61.0511. The change for BGN to XPF was 0.05.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFP Franc
1 BGN61.30060 XPF
5 BGN306.50300 XPF
10 BGN613.00600 XPF
20 BGN1,226.01200 XPF
50 BGN3,065.03000 XPF
100 BGN6,130.06000 XPF
250 BGN15,325.15000 XPF
500 BGN30,650.30000 XPF
1000 BGN61,300.60000 XPF
2000 BGN122,601.20000 XPF
5000 BGN306,503.00000 XPF
10000 BGN613,006.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 XPF0.01631 BGN
5 XPF0.08157 BGN
10 XPF0.16313 BGN
20 XPF0.32626 BGN
50 XPF0.81565 BGN
100 XPF1.63130 BGN
250 XPF4.07825 BGN
500 XPF8.15650 BGN
1000 XPF16.31300 BGN
2000 XPF32.62600 BGN
5000 XPF81.56500 BGN
10000 XPF163.13000 BGN