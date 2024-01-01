CFP francs to Bulgarian levs today

Convert XPF to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
16.43 bgn

₣1.000 XPF = лв0.01643 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1640.93683.5880.7931.5041.371
1 SGD0.736113.3650.68961.5050.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6020.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.4189.2760.8461.6071.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 XPF0.01643 BGN
5 XPF0.08215 BGN
10 XPF0.16429 BGN
20 XPF0.32858 BGN
50 XPF0.82145 BGN
100 XPF1.64290 BGN
250 XPF4.10725 BGN
500 XPF8.21450 BGN
1000 XPF16.42900 BGN
2000 XPF32.85800 BGN
5000 XPF82.14500 BGN
10000 XPF164.29000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFP Franc
1 BGN60.86810 XPF
5 BGN304.34050 XPF
10 BGN608.68100 XPF
20 BGN1,217.36200 XPF
50 BGN3,043.40500 XPF
100 BGN6,086.81000 XPF
250 BGN15,217.02500 XPF
500 BGN30,434.05000 XPF
1000 BGN60,868.10000 XPF
2000 BGN121,736.20000 XPF
5000 BGN304,340.50000 XPF
10000 BGN608,681.00000 XPF