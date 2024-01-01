1 CFP francs to Bulgarian levs

Convert XPF to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.02 bgn

1.00000 XPF = 0.01650 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8589551.095790.99411.462491.628570.9286418.4422
1 GBP1.1642111.2756105.9341.702611.895961.0811321.4701
1 USD0.912650.783945183.04651.334751.486330.8475516.8314
1 INR0.01098970.009439830.012041410.01607230.01789750.01020570.202674

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 XPF0.01650 BGN
5 XPF0.08251 BGN
10 XPF0.16503 BGN
20 XPF0.33005 BGN
50 XPF0.82513 BGN
100 XPF1.65027 BGN
250 XPF4.12567 BGN
500 XPF8.25135 BGN
1000 XPF16.50270 BGN
2000 XPF33.00540 BGN
5000 XPF82.51350 BGN
10000 XPF165.02700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFP Franc
1 BGN60.59600 XPF
5 BGN302.98000 XPF
10 BGN605.96000 XPF
20 BGN1211.92000 XPF
50 BGN3029.80000 XPF
100 BGN6059.60000 XPF
250 BGN15149.00000 XPF
500 BGN30298.00000 XPF
1000 BGN60596.00000 XPF
2000 BGN121192.00000 XPF
5000 BGN302980.00000 XPF
10000 BGN605960.00000 XPF