CFP francs to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert XPF to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
107.19 ghs

1.00000 XPF = 0.10719 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.92171.496341.66840.9646518.7742
1 GBP1.1478411.25265104.3651.717571.915071.1072721.55
1 USD0.916250.798308183.3151.371151.528820.883917.2035
1 INR0.01099850.00958180.012002610.01645740.01834990.01060910.206487

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XPF0.10719 GHS
5 XPF0.53595 GHS
10 XPF1.07190 GHS
20 XPF2.14380 GHS
50 XPF5.35950 GHS
100 XPF10.71900 GHS
250 XPF26.79750 GHS
500 XPF53.59500 GHS
1000 XPF107.19000 GHS
2000 XPF214.38000 GHS
5000 XPF535.95000 GHS
10000 XPF1071.90000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFP Franc
1 GHS9.32922 XPF
5 GHS46.64610 XPF
10 GHS93.29220 XPF
20 GHS186.58440 XPF
50 GHS466.46100 XPF
100 GHS932.92200 XPF
250 GHS2332.30500 XPF
500 GHS4664.61000 XPF
1000 GHS9329.22000 XPF
2000 GHS18658.44000 XPF
5000 GHS46646.10000 XPF
10000 GHS93292.20000 XPF