Convert XPF to GHS at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 xpf
130.25 ghs

₣1.000 XPF = GH¢0.1302 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1670.93683.5880.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3670.68961.5050.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6010.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.404189.280.8471.6071.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XPF0.13025 GHS
5 XPF0.65124 GHS
10 XPF1.30248 GHS
20 XPF2.60496 GHS
50 XPF6.51240 GHS
100 XPF13.02480 GHS
250 XPF32.56200 GHS
500 XPF65.12400 GHS
1000 XPF130.24800 GHS
2000 XPF260.49600 GHS
5000 XPF651.24000 GHS
10000 XPF1,302.48000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFP Franc
1 GHS7.67769 XPF
5 GHS38.38845 XPF
10 GHS76.77690 XPF
20 GHS153.55380 XPF
50 GHS383.88450 XPF
100 GHS767.76900 XPF
250 GHS1,919.42250 XPF
500 GHS3,838.84500 XPF
1000 GHS7,677.69000 XPF
2000 GHS15,355.38000 XPF
5000 GHS38,388.45000 XPF
10000 GHS76,776.90000 XPF