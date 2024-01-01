5 CFP francs to Ghanaian cedis

1.00000 XPF = 0.10981 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:10
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XPF0.10981 GHS
5 XPF0.54904 GHS
10 XPF1.09808 GHS
20 XPF2.19616 GHS
50 XPF5.49040 GHS
100 XPF10.98080 GHS
250 XPF27.45200 GHS
500 XPF54.90400 GHS
1000 XPF109.80800 GHS
2000 XPF219.61600 GHS
5000 XPF549.04000 GHS
10000 XPF1098.08000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFP Franc
1 GHS9.10682 XPF
5 GHS45.53410 XPF
10 GHS91.06820 XPF
20 GHS182.13640 XPF
50 GHS455.34100 XPF
100 GHS910.68200 XPF
250 GHS2276.70500 XPF
500 GHS4553.41000 XPF
1000 GHS9106.82000 XPF
2000 GHS18213.64000 XPF
5000 GHS45534.10000 XPF
10000 GHS91068.20000 XPF