CFP francs to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Ghanaian cedis is currently 0.130 today, reflecting a 0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.581% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 0.131 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.129 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.892% increase in value.