CFP francs to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert XPF to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
329.32 uah

1.00000 XPF = 0.32932 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 XPF0.32932 UAH
5 XPF1.64658 UAH
10 XPF3.29315 UAH
20 XPF6.58630 UAH
50 XPF16.46575 UAH
100 XPF32.93150 UAH
250 XPF82.32875 UAH
500 XPF164.65750 UAH
1000 XPF329.31500 UAH
2000 XPF658.63000 UAH
5000 XPF1646.57500 UAH
10000 XPF3293.15000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / CFP Franc
1 UAH3.03661 XPF
5 UAH15.18305 XPF
10 UAH30.36610 XPF
20 UAH60.73220 XPF
50 UAH151.83050 XPF
100 UAH303.66100 XPF
250 UAH759.15250 XPF
500 UAH1518.30500 XPF
1000 UAH3036.61000 XPF
2000 UAH6073.22000 XPF
5000 UAH15183.05000 XPF
10000 UAH30366.10000 XPF