CFP francs to Liberian dollars today

Convert XPF to LRD at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
1748.86 lrd

1.00000 XPF = 1.74886 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.92441.496721.668140.9645518.7743
1 GBP1.1478411.2527104.3721.718081.914861.1071521.5509
1 USD0.916350.798276183.31751.37151.528580.8838517.2036
1 INR0.01099810.009581130.012002310.01646110.01834650.01060820.206482

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Liberian Dollar
1 XPF1.74886 LRD
5 XPF8.74430 LRD
10 XPF17.48860 LRD
20 XPF34.97720 LRD
50 XPF87.44300 LRD
100 XPF174.88600 LRD
250 XPF437.21500 LRD
500 XPF874.43000 LRD
1000 XPF1748.86000 LRD
2000 XPF3497.72000 LRD
5000 XPF8744.30000 LRD
10000 XPF17488.60000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 LRD0.57180 XPF
5 LRD2.85901 XPF
10 LRD5.71802 XPF
20 LRD11.43604 XPF
50 LRD28.59010 XPF
100 LRD57.18020 XPF
250 LRD142.95050 XPF
500 LRD285.90100 XPF
1000 LRD571.80200 XPF
2000 LRD1143.60400 XPF
5000 LRD2859.01000 XPF
10000 LRD5718.02000 XPF