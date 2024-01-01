CFP Franc (XPF)

Currency name

CFP Franc

XPF exchange rates

 USD SGD ZAR EUR INR GBP AUD CAD
From XPF0.00910 0.01207 0.16643 0.00834 0.76273 0.00711 0.01398 0.01263
To XPF109.86900 82.81690 6.00860 119.87300 1.31107 140.68700 71.54120 79.19910

All CFP francs Exchange Rates