CFP Franc (XPF)

Currency name

CFP Franc

XPF exchange rates

 USD SGD ZAR EUR INR GBP AUD CAD
From XPF0.00908 0.01222 0.16633 0.00834 0.75534 0.00729 0.01399 0.01247
To XPF110.18500 81.86110 6.01207 119.92500 1.32390 137.08100 71.47700 80.17540

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All CFP francs Exchange Rates