Convert XPF to MAD at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Moroccan dirhams today

1,000 xpf
89.25 mad

₣1.000 XPF = د.م.0.08925 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1750.93683.590.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.370.68961.4930.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.408189.2620.8471.6081.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 XPF0.08925 MAD
5 XPF0.44627 MAD
10 XPF0.89254 MAD
20 XPF1.78507 MAD
50 XPF4.46269 MAD
100 XPF8.92537 MAD
250 XPF22.31343 MAD
500 XPF44.62685 MAD
1000 XPF89.25370 MAD
2000 XPF178.50740 MAD
5000 XPF446.26850 MAD
10000 XPF892.53700 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFP Franc
1 MAD11.20400 XPF
5 MAD56.02000 XPF
10 MAD112.04000 XPF
20 MAD224.08000 XPF
50 MAD560.20000 XPF
100 MAD1,120.40000 XPF
250 MAD2,801.00000 XPF
500 MAD5,602.00000 XPF
1000 MAD11,204.00000 XPF
2000 MAD22,408.00000 XPF
5000 MAD56,020.00000 XPF
10000 MAD112,040.00000 XPF