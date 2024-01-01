20 Moroccan dirhams to CFP francs

Convert MAD to XPF at the real exchange rate

20 mad
224 xpf

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₣11.21 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.1690.7880.9331.3651.4981.35418.227
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.75111.1841.7321.9011.71823.127
1 EUR1.072655.970.84511.4631.6051.45119.531

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFP Franc
1 MAD11.21030 XPF
5 MAD56.05150 XPF
10 MAD112.10300 XPF
20 MAD224.20600 XPF
50 MAD560.51500 XPF
100 MAD1,121.03000 XPF
250 MAD2,802.57500 XPF
500 MAD5,605.15000 XPF
1000 MAD11,210.30000 XPF
2000 MAD22,420.60000 XPF
5000 MAD56,051.50000 XPF
10000 MAD112,103.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 XPF0.08920 MAD
5 XPF0.44602 MAD
10 XPF0.89204 MAD
20 XPF1.78407 MAD
50 XPF4.46018 MAD
100 XPF8.92036 MAD
250 XPF22.30090 MAD
500 XPF44.60180 MAD
1000 XPF89.20360 MAD
2000 XPF178.40720 MAD
5000 XPF446.01800 MAD
10000 XPF892.03600 MAD