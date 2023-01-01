CFP francs to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert XPF to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
92.42 mad

1.00000 XPF = 0.09242 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.92441.496721.668140.9645518.7743
1 GBP1.1478411.2527104.3721.718081.914861.1071521.5509
1 USD0.916350.798276183.31751.37151.528580.8838517.2036
1 INR0.01099810.009581130.012002310.01646110.01834650.01060820.206482

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 XPF0.09242 MAD
5 XPF0.46210 MAD
10 XPF0.92419 MAD
20 XPF1.84838 MAD
50 XPF4.62096 MAD
100 XPF9.24192 MAD
250 XPF23.10480 MAD
500 XPF46.20960 MAD
1000 XPF92.41920 MAD
2000 XPF184.83840 MAD
5000 XPF462.09600 MAD
10000 XPF924.19200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFP Franc
1 MAD10.82030 XPF
5 MAD54.10150 XPF
10 MAD108.20300 XPF
20 MAD216.40600 XPF
50 MAD541.01500 XPF
100 MAD1082.03000 XPF
250 MAD2705.07500 XPF
500 MAD5410.15000 XPF
1000 MAD10820.30000 XPF
2000 MAD21640.60000 XPF
5000 MAD54101.50000 XPF
10000 MAD108203.00000 XPF