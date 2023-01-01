5 Moroccan dirhams to CFP francs

5 mad
54 xpf

1.00000 MAD = 10.82940 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
1 USD1601.5050.7936820.9151.36151.519181.3418.8664
1 XOF0.001662510.001319490.001521180.002263490.002525630.002227750.0313653
1 GBP1.25995757.86611.152871.715421.914091.6883323.7707
1 EUR1.0929657.3850.867411.487981.660311.4644920.6191

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFP Franc
1 MAD10.82940 XPF
5 MAD54.14700 XPF
10 MAD108.29400 XPF
20 MAD216.58800 XPF
50 MAD541.47000 XPF
100 MAD1082.94000 XPF
250 MAD2707.35000 XPF
500 MAD5414.70000 XPF
1000 MAD10829.40000 XPF
2000 MAD21658.80000 XPF
5000 MAD54147.00000 XPF
10000 MAD108294.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 XPF0.09234 MAD
5 XPF0.46170 MAD
10 XPF0.92341 MAD
20 XPF1.84682 MAD
50 XPF4.61704 MAD
100 XPF9.23408 MAD
250 XPF23.08520 MAD
500 XPF46.17040 MAD
1000 XPF92.34080 MAD
2000 XPF184.68160 MAD
5000 XPF461.70400 MAD
10000 XPF923.40800 MAD