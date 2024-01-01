CFP francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert XPF to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
32.95 aed

₣1.000 XPF = د.إ0.03295 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1640.93683.5840.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3650.68961.5020.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6020.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45119.398189.2630.8461.6071.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 XPF0.03295 AED
5 XPF0.16474 AED
10 XPF0.32948 AED
20 XPF0.65895 AED
50 XPF1.64738 AED
100 XPF3.29476 AED
250 XPF8.23690 AED
500 XPF16.47380 AED
1000 XPF32.94760 AED
2000 XPF65.89520 AED
5000 XPF164.73800 AED
10000 XPF329.47600 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / CFP Franc
1 AED30.35120 XPF
5 AED151.75600 XPF
10 AED303.51200 XPF
20 AED607.02400 XPF
50 AED1,517.56000 XPF
100 AED3,035.12000 XPF
250 AED7,587.80000 XPF
500 AED15,175.60000 XPF
1000 AED30,351.20000 XPF
2000 AED60,702.40000 XPF
5000 AED151,756.00000 XPF
10000 AED303,512.00000 XPF