CFP francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert XPF to AED at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
33.54 aed

1.00000 XPF = 0.03354 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
How to convert CFP francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 XPF0.03354 AED
5 XPF0.16768 AED
10 XPF0.33536 AED
20 XPF0.67072 AED
50 XPF1.67680 AED
100 XPF3.35360 AED
250 XPF8.38400 AED
500 XPF16.76800 AED
1000 XPF33.53600 AED
2000 XPF67.07200 AED
5000 XPF167.68000 AED
10000 XPF335.36000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / CFP Franc
1 AED29.81870 XPF
5 AED149.09350 XPF
10 AED298.18700 XPF
20 AED596.37400 XPF
50 AED1490.93500 XPF
100 AED2981.87000 XPF
250 AED7454.67500 XPF
500 AED14909.35000 XPF
1000 AED29818.70000 XPF
2000 AED59637.40000 XPF
5000 AED149093.50000 XPF
10000 AED298187.00000 XPF