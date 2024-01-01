Convert XPF to NZD at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to New Zealand dollars today

1,000 xpf
14.78 nzd

₣1.000 XPF = $0.01478 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1740.93783.5870.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.3690.68961.4910.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.406189.2540.8461.6081.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 XPF0.01478 NZD
5 XPF0.07390 NZD
10 XPF0.14779 NZD
20 XPF0.29558 NZD
50 XPF0.73896 NZD
100 XPF1.47792 NZD
250 XPF3.69480 NZD
500 XPF7.38960 NZD
1000 XPF14.77920 NZD
2000 XPF29.55840 NZD
5000 XPF73.89600 NZD
10000 XPF147.79200 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / CFP Franc
1 NZD67.66280 XPF
5 NZD338.31400 XPF
10 NZD676.62800 XPF
20 NZD1,353.25600 XPF
50 NZD3,383.14000 XPF
100 NZD6,766.28000 XPF
250 NZD16,915.70000 XPF
500 NZD33,831.40000 XPF
1000 NZD67,662.80000 XPF
2000 NZD135,325.60000 XPF
5000 NZD338,314.00000 XPF
10000 NZD676,628.00000 XPF