1,000 xpf
15.15 nzd

1.00000 XPF = 0.01515 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3418.63490.9163583.31950.7983081.528581.37155
1 SGD0.746269113.90660.68383562.17870.5957521.140731.02354
1 ZAR0.05366280.071908110.04917324.471150.04283940.08202810.0736011
1 EUR1.09131.4623420.3363190.92660.87121.668141.49677

Conversion rates CFP Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 XPF0.01515 NZD
5 XPF0.07573 NZD
10 XPF0.15145 NZD
20 XPF0.30290 NZD
50 XPF0.75725 NZD
100 XPF1.51450 NZD
250 XPF3.78625 NZD
500 XPF7.57250 NZD
1000 XPF15.14500 NZD
2000 XPF30.29000 NZD
5000 XPF75.72500 NZD
10000 XPF151.45000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / CFP Franc
1 NZD66.02850 XPF
5 NZD330.14250 XPF
10 NZD660.28500 XPF
20 NZD1320.57000 XPF
50 NZD3301.42500 XPF
100 NZD6602.85000 XPF
250 NZD16507.12500 XPF
500 NZD33014.25000 XPF
1000 NZD66028.50000 XPF
2000 NZD132057.00000 XPF
5000 NZD330142.50000 XPF
10000 NZD660285.00000 XPF