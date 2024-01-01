100 CFP francs to New Zealand dollars

Convert XPF to NZD at the real exchange rate

100 xpf
1.47 nzd

1.00000 XPF = 0.01470 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8590051.0961591.05531.462981.628150.92827518.4367
1 GBP1.1641411.27605105.9991.703081.895361.0806421.4625
1 USD0.91230.783668183.06831.334651.485330.8468516.8195
1 INR0.01098230.009434020.012038310.01606690.01788090.01019460.202478

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 XPF0.01470 NZD
5 XPF0.07348 NZD
10 XPF0.14697 NZD
20 XPF0.29394 NZD
50 XPF0.73485 NZD
100 XPF1.46970 NZD
250 XPF3.67425 NZD
500 XPF7.34850 NZD
1000 XPF14.69700 NZD
2000 XPF29.39400 NZD
5000 XPF73.48500 NZD
10000 XPF146.97000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / CFP Franc
1 NZD68.04100 XPF
5 NZD340.20500 XPF
10 NZD680.41000 XPF
20 NZD1360.82000 XPF
50 NZD3402.05000 XPF
100 NZD6804.10000 XPF
250 NZD17010.25000 XPF
500 NZD34020.50000 XPF
1000 NZD68041.00000 XPF
2000 NZD136082.00000 XPF
5000 NZD340205.00000 XPF
10000 NZD680410.00000 XPF