CFP francs to Isle of Man pounds

Convert XPF to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
7.11 imp

₣1.000 XPF = £0.007110 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:40
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 XPF0.00711 IMP
5 XPF0.03555 IMP
10 XPF0.07110 IMP
20 XPF0.14221 IMP
50 XPF0.35552 IMP
100 XPF0.71105 IMP
250 XPF1.77762 IMP
500 XPF3.55524 IMP
1000 XPF7.11048 IMP
2000 XPF14.22096 IMP
5000 XPF35.55240 IMP
10000 XPF71.10480 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / CFP Franc
1 IMP140.63800 XPF
5 IMP703.19000 XPF
10 IMP1,406.38000 XPF
20 IMP2,812.76000 XPF
50 IMP7,031.90000 XPF
100 IMP14,063.80000 XPF
250 IMP35,159.50000 XPF
500 IMP70,319.00000 XPF
1000 IMP140,638.00000 XPF
2000 IMP281,276.00000 XPF
5000 IMP703,190.00000 XPF
10000 IMP1,406,380.00000 XPF