1 thousand CFP francs to Isle of Man pounds

Convert XPF to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
7.21 imp

1.00000 XPF = 0.00721 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85871.0954590.97071.462371.62880.92795518.4351
1 GBP1.1645511.27575105.9441.703061.896881.0806521.4693
1 USD0.912850.783853183.04411.334951.486880.8471516.8288
1 INR0.01099260.009438990.012041810.01607520.01790470.01020120.202649

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 XPF0.00721 IMP
5 XPF0.03607 IMP
10 XPF0.07213 IMP
20 XPF0.14427 IMP
50 XPF0.36067 IMP
100 XPF0.72134 IMP
250 XPF1.80336 IMP
500 XPF3.60671 IMP
1000 XPF7.21342 IMP
2000 XPF14.42684 IMP
5000 XPF36.06710 IMP
10000 XPF72.13420 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / CFP Franc
1 IMP138.63100 XPF
5 IMP693.15500 XPF
10 IMP1386.31000 XPF
20 IMP2772.62000 XPF
50 IMP6931.55000 XPF
100 IMP13863.10000 XPF
250 IMP34657.75000 XPF
500 IMP69315.50000 XPF
1000 IMP138631.00000 XPF
2000 IMP277262.00000 XPF
5000 IMP693155.00000 XPF
10000 IMP1386310.00000 XPF