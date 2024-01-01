CFP francs to Nepalese rupees today

Convert XPF to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
1,199.53 npr

₣1.000 XPF = ₨1.200 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
1 USD11.35918.1760.93783.5870.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.370.68961.4860.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.408189.250.8461.6081.464

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Nepalese Rupee
1 XPF1.19953 NPR
5 XPF5.99765 NPR
10 XPF11.99530 NPR
20 XPF23.99060 NPR
50 XPF59.97650 NPR
100 XPF119.95300 NPR
250 XPF299.88250 NPR
500 XPF599.76500 NPR
1000 XPF1,199.53000 NPR
2000 XPF2,399.06000 NPR
5000 XPF5,997.65000 NPR
10000 XPF11,995.30000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / CFP Franc
1 NPR0.83366 XPF
5 NPR4.16829 XPF
10 NPR8.33657 XPF
20 NPR16.67314 XPF
50 NPR41.68285 XPF
100 NPR83.36570 XPF
250 NPR208.41425 XPF
500 NPR416.82850 XPF
1000 NPR833.65700 XPF
2000 NPR1,667.31400 XPF
5000 NPR4,168.28500 XPF
10000 NPR8,336.57000 XPF