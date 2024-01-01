100 CFP francs to Nepalese rupees

Convert XPF to NPR at the real exchange rate

100 xpf
122.44 npr

1.00000 XPF = 1.22443 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:13
How to convert CFP francs to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Nepalese Rupee
1 XPF1.22443 NPR
5 XPF6.12215 NPR
10 XPF12.24430 NPR
20 XPF24.48860 NPR
50 XPF61.22150 NPR
100 XPF122.44300 NPR
250 XPF306.10750 NPR
500 XPF612.21500 NPR
1000 XPF1224.43000 NPR
2000 XPF2448.86000 NPR
5000 XPF6122.15000 NPR
10000 XPF12244.30000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / CFP Franc
1 NPR0.81671 XPF
5 NPR4.08354 XPF
10 NPR8.16708 XPF
20 NPR16.33416 XPF
50 NPR40.83540 XPF
100 NPR81.67080 XPF
250 NPR204.17700 XPF
500 NPR408.35400 XPF
1000 NPR816.70800 XPF
2000 NPR1633.41600 XPF
5000 NPR4083.54000 XPF
10000 NPR8167.08000 XPF