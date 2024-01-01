CFP francs to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert XPF to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
353.89 mru

₣1.000 XPF = UM0.3539 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XPF0.35389 MRU
5 XPF1.76947 MRU
10 XPF3.53894 MRU
20 XPF7.07788 MRU
50 XPF17.69470 MRU
100 XPF35.38940 MRU
250 XPF88.47350 MRU
500 XPF176.94700 MRU
1000 XPF353.89400 MRU
2000 XPF707.78800 MRU
5000 XPF1,769.47000 MRU
10000 XPF3,538.94000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFP Franc
1 MRU2.82571 XPF
5 MRU14.12855 XPF
10 MRU28.25710 XPF
20 MRU56.51420 XPF
50 MRU141.28550 XPF
100 MRU282.57100 XPF
250 MRU706.42750 XPF
500 MRU1,412.85500 XPF
1000 MRU2,825.71000 XPF
2000 MRU5,651.42000 XPF
5000 MRU14,128.55000 XPF
10000 MRU28,257.10000 XPF