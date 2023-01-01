CFP francs to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert XPF to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
364.75 mru

1.00000 XPF = 0.36475 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.339918.64380.9164583.31250.7983711.529051.3717
1 SGD0.746324113.91430.68394862.17810.5958441.141171.02373
1 ZAR0.05363730.071868410.04915434.468640.04282230.0820140.0735741
1 EUR1.09121.462120.3441190.91060.871151.66851.4968

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XPF0.36475 MRU
5 XPF1.82374 MRU
10 XPF3.64749 MRU
20 XPF7.29498 MRU
50 XPF18.23745 MRU
100 XPF36.47490 MRU
250 XPF91.18725 MRU
500 XPF182.37450 MRU
1000 XPF364.74900 MRU
2000 XPF729.49800 MRU
5000 XPF1823.74500 MRU
10000 XPF3647.49000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFP Franc
1 MRU2.74161 XPF
5 MRU13.70805 XPF
10 MRU27.41610 XPF
20 MRU54.83220 XPF
50 MRU137.08050 XPF
100 MRU274.16100 XPF
250 MRU685.40250 XPF
500 MRU1370.80500 XPF
1000 MRU2741.61000 XPF
2000 MRU5483.22000 XPF
5000 MRU13708.05000 XPF
10000 MRU27416.10000 XPF