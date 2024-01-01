Convert XPF to BDT at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Bangladeshi takas today

1,000 xpf
1,053.51 bdt

₣1.000 XPF = Tk1.054 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1650.93683.5890.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3660.68961.5050.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6020.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45119.4189.2730.8461.6071.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XPF1.05351 BDT
5 XPF5.26755 BDT
10 XPF10.53510 BDT
20 XPF21.07020 BDT
50 XPF52.67550 BDT
100 XPF105.35100 BDT
250 XPF263.37750 BDT
500 XPF526.75500 BDT
1000 XPF1,053.51000 BDT
2000 XPF2,107.02000 BDT
5000 XPF5,267.55000 BDT
10000 XPF10,535.10000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFP Franc
1 BDT0.94921 XPF
5 BDT4.74605 XPF
10 BDT9.49210 XPF
20 BDT18.98420 XPF
50 BDT47.46050 XPF
100 BDT94.92100 XPF
250 BDT237.30250 XPF
500 BDT474.60500 XPF
1000 BDT949.21000 XPF
2000 BDT1,898.42000 XPF
5000 BDT4,746.05000 XPF
10000 BDT9,492.10000 XPF