2000 bdt
1981 xpf

1.00000 BDT = 0.99066 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFP Franc
1 BDT0.99066 XPF
5 BDT4.95329 XPF
10 BDT9.90658 XPF
20 BDT19.81316 XPF
50 BDT49.53290 XPF
100 BDT99.06580 XPF
250 BDT247.66450 XPF
500 BDT495.32900 XPF
1000 BDT990.65800 XPF
2000 BDT1981.31600 XPF
5000 BDT4953.29000 XPF
10000 BDT9906.58000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XPF1.00943 BDT
5 XPF5.04715 BDT
10 XPF10.09430 BDT
20 XPF20.18860 BDT
50 XPF50.47150 BDT
100 XPF100.94300 BDT
250 XPF252.35750 BDT
500 XPF504.71500 BDT
1000 XPF1009.43000 BDT
2000 XPF2018.86000 BDT
5000 XPF5047.15000 BDT
10000 XPF10094.30000 BDT