CFP francs to Fijian dollars today

Convert XPF to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
20.30 fjd

₣1.000 XPF = FJ$0.02030 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1660.93683.5890.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3670.68961.5060.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6010.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.403189.2820.8471.6071.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 XPF0.02030 FJD
5 XPF0.10150 FJD
10 XPF0.20299 FJD
20 XPF0.40598 FJD
50 XPF1.01496 FJD
100 XPF2.02992 FJD
250 XPF5.07480 FJD
500 XPF10.14960 FJD
1000 XPF20.29920 FJD
2000 XPF40.59840 FJD
5000 XPF101.49600 FJD
10000 XPF202.99200 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 FJD49.26300 XPF
5 FJD246.31500 XPF
10 FJD492.63000 XPF
20 FJD985.26000 XPF
50 FJD2,463.15000 XPF
100 FJD4,926.30000 XPF
250 FJD12,315.75000 XPF
500 FJD24,631.50000 XPF
1000 FJD49,263.00000 XPF
2000 FJD98,526.00000 XPF
5000 FJD246,315.00000 XPF
10000 FJD492,630.00000 XPF