1 CFP francs to Fijian dollars

Convert XPF to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.02 fjd

1.00000 XPF = 0.02066 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3280518.59460.912783.04180.7839141.48711.33495
1 SGD0.752984114.00140.68724862.52910.5902751.119761.0052
1 ZAR0.05377920.071421310.04908424.465910.04215820.07997480.0717923
1 EUR1.095651.4550820.3732190.98470.85891.629341.46264

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 XPF0.02066 FJD
5 XPF0.10330 FJD
10 XPF0.20660 FJD
20 XPF0.41321 FJD
50 XPF1.03302 FJD
100 XPF2.06605 FJD
250 XPF5.16512 FJD
500 XPF10.33025 FJD
1000 XPF20.66050 FJD
2000 XPF41.32100 FJD
5000 XPF103.30250 FJD
10000 XPF206.60500 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 FJD48.40150 XPF
5 FJD242.00750 XPF
10 FJD484.01500 XPF
20 FJD968.03000 XPF
50 FJD2420.07500 XPF
100 FJD4840.15000 XPF
250 FJD12100.37500 XPF
500 FJD24200.75000 XPF
1000 FJD48401.50000 XPF
2000 FJD96803.00000 XPF
5000 FJD242007.50000 XPF
10000 FJD484015.00000 XPF