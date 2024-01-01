CFP francs to Macanese patacas today

Convert XPF to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
72.14 mop

₣1.000 XPF = MOP$0.07214 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1760.93783.5860.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.370.68961.4850.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.408189.2530.8471.6081.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Macanese Pataca
1 XPF0.07214 MOP
5 XPF0.36072 MOP
10 XPF0.72144 MOP
20 XPF1.44289 MOP
50 XPF3.60721 MOP
100 XPF7.21443 MOP
250 XPF18.03608 MOP
500 XPF36.07215 MOP
1000 XPF72.14430 MOP
2000 XPF144.28860 MOP
5000 XPF360.72150 MOP
10000 XPF721.44300 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / CFP Franc
1 MOP13.86110 XPF
5 MOP69.30550 XPF
10 MOP138.61100 XPF
20 MOP277.22200 XPF
50 MOP693.05500 XPF
100 MOP1,386.11000 XPF
250 MOP3,465.27500 XPF
500 MOP6,930.55000 XPF
1000 MOP13,861.10000 XPF
2000 MOP27,722.20000 XPF
5000 MOP69,305.50000 XPF
10000 MOP138,611.00000 XPF