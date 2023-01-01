CFP francs to Macanese patacas today

Convert XPF to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
73.38 mop

1.00000 XPF = 0.07338 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871151.091290.91061.49681.66850.9645518.7757
1 GBP1.1479111.25255104.3531.718121.915211.1072121.552
1 USD0.916450.798371183.31251.37171.529050.8839517.2065
1 INR0.01099980.009582850.01200310.01646450.01835320.01061010.20653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Macanese Pataca
1 XPF0.07338 MOP
5 XPF0.36689 MOP
10 XPF0.73379 MOP
20 XPF1.46758 MOP
50 XPF3.66895 MOP
100 XPF7.33790 MOP
250 XPF18.34475 MOP
500 XPF36.68950 MOP
1000 XPF73.37900 MOP
2000 XPF146.75800 MOP
5000 XPF366.89500 MOP
10000 XPF733.79000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / CFP Franc
1 MOP13.62790 XPF
5 MOP68.13950 XPF
10 MOP136.27900 XPF
20 MOP272.55800 XPF
50 MOP681.39500 XPF
100 MOP1362.79000 XPF
250 MOP3406.97500 XPF
500 MOP6813.95000 XPF
1000 MOP13627.90000 XPF
2000 MOP27255.80000 XPF
5000 MOP68139.50000 XPF
10000 MOP136279.00000 XPF