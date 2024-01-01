CFP francs to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 xpf
424.12 mur

₣1.000 XPF = ₨0.4241 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 XPF0.42412 MUR
5 XPF2.12059 MUR
10 XPF4.24118 MUR
20 XPF8.48236 MUR
50 XPF21.20590 MUR
100 XPF42.41180 MUR
250 XPF106.02950 MUR
500 XPF212.05900 MUR
1000 XPF424.11800 MUR
2000 XPF848.23600 MUR
5000 XPF2,120.59000 MUR
10000 XPF4,241.18000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 MUR2.35783 XPF
5 MUR11.78915 XPF
10 MUR23.57830 XPF
20 MUR47.15660 XPF
50 MUR117.89150 XPF
100 MUR235.78300 XPF
250 MUR589.45750 XPF
500 MUR1,178.91500 XPF
1000 MUR2,357.83000 XPF
2000 MUR4,715.66000 XPF
5000 MUR11,789.15000 XPF
10000 MUR23,578.30000 XPF