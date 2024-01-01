1 thousand CFP francs to Mauritian rupees

Convert XPF to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
414.02 mur

1.00000 XPF = 0.41402 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 XPF0.41402 MUR
5 XPF2.07011 MUR
10 XPF4.14023 MUR
20 XPF8.28046 MUR
50 XPF20.70115 MUR
100 XPF41.40230 MUR
250 XPF103.50575 MUR
500 XPF207.01150 MUR
1000 XPF414.02300 MUR
2000 XPF828.04600 MUR
5000 XPF2070.11500 MUR
10000 XPF4140.23000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 MUR2.41532 XPF
5 MUR12.07660 XPF
10 MUR24.15320 XPF
20 MUR48.30640 XPF
50 MUR120.76600 XPF
100 MUR241.53200 XPF
250 MUR603.83000 XPF
500 MUR1207.66000 XPF
1000 MUR2415.32000 XPF
2000 MUR4830.64000 XPF
5000 MUR12076.60000 XPF
10000 MUR24153.20000 XPF