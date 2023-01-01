CFP francs to Mauritian rupees today

Convert XPF to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
403.20 mur

1.00000 XPF = 0.40320 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.339918.64380.9164583.31250.7983711.529051.3717
1 SGD0.746324113.91430.68394862.17810.5958441.141171.02373
1 ZAR0.05363730.071868410.04915434.468640.04282230.0820140.0735741
1 EUR1.09121.462120.3441190.91060.871151.66851.4968

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 XPF0.40320 MUR
5 XPF2.01598 MUR
10 XPF4.03196 MUR
20 XPF8.06392 MUR
50 XPF20.15980 MUR
100 XPF40.31960 MUR
250 XPF100.79900 MUR
500 XPF201.59800 MUR
1000 XPF403.19600 MUR
2000 XPF806.39200 MUR
5000 XPF2015.98000 MUR
10000 XPF4031.96000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFP Franc
1 MUR2.48018 XPF
5 MUR12.40090 XPF
10 MUR24.80180 XPF
20 MUR49.60360 XPF
50 MUR124.00900 XPF
100 MUR248.01800 XPF
250 MUR620.04500 XPF
500 MUR1240.09000 XPF
1000 MUR2480.18000 XPF
2000 MUR4960.36000 XPF
5000 MUR12400.90000 XPF
10000 MUR24801.80000 XPF