1,000 xpf
222.50 hnl

₣1.000 XPF = L0.2225 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
1 USD11.35918.1680.93683.5890.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3660.68961.4960.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6010.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.402189.2690.8471.6081.464

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Honduran Lempira
1 XPF0.22250 HNL
5 XPF1.11252 HNL
10 XPF2.22504 HNL
20 XPF4.45008 HNL
50 XPF11.12520 HNL
100 XPF22.25040 HNL
250 XPF55.62600 HNL
500 XPF111.25200 HNL
1000 XPF222.50400 HNL
2000 XPF445.00800 HNL
5000 XPF1,112.52000 HNL
10000 XPF2,225.04000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / CFP Franc
1 HNL4.49431 XPF
5 HNL22.47155 XPF
10 HNL44.94310 XPF
20 HNL89.88620 XPF
50 HNL224.71550 XPF
100 HNL449.43100 XPF
250 HNL1,123.57750 XPF
500 HNL2,247.15500 XPF
1000 HNL4,494.31000 XPF
2000 HNL8,988.62000 XPF
5000 HNL22,471.55000 XPF
10000 HNL44,943.10000 XPF