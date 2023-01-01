CFP francs to Honduran lempiras today

Convert XPF to HNL at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
225.53 hnl

1.00000 XPF = 0.22553 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Honduran Lempira
1 XPF0.22553 HNL
5 XPF1.12763 HNL
10 XPF2.25527 HNL
20 XPF4.51054 HNL
50 XPF11.27635 HNL
100 XPF22.55270 HNL
250 XPF56.38175 HNL
500 XPF112.76350 HNL
1000 XPF225.52700 HNL
2000 XPF451.05400 HNL
5000 XPF1127.63500 HNL
10000 XPF2255.27000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / CFP Franc
1 HNL4.43405 XPF
5 HNL22.17025 XPF
10 HNL44.34050 XPF
20 HNL88.68100 XPF
50 HNL221.70250 XPF
100 HNL443.40500 XPF
250 HNL1108.51250 XPF
500 HNL2217.02500 XPF
1000 HNL4434.05000 XPF
2000 HNL8868.10000 XPF
5000 HNL22170.25000 XPF
10000 HNL44340.50000 XPF