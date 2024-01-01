2,000 Honduran lempiras to CFP francs

Convert HNL to XPF at the real exchange rate

2,000 hnl
8,695 xpf

L1.000 HNL = ₣4.348 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
HNL to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 HNL to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.43834.4971
Low4.33444.3344
Average4.37934.4302
Change-2.04%-2.11%
View full history

1 HNL to XPF stats

The performance of HNL to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4383 and a 30 day low of 4.3344. This means the 30 day average was 4.3793. The change for HNL to XPF was -2.04.

The performance of HNL to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4971 and a 90 day low of 4.3344. This means the 90 day average was 4.4302. The change for HNL to XPF was -2.11.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / CFP Franc
1 HNL4.34771 XPF
5 HNL21.73855 XPF
10 HNL43.47710 XPF
20 HNL86.95420 XPF
50 HNL217.38550 XPF
100 HNL434.77100 XPF
250 HNL1,086.92750 XPF
500 HNL2,173.85500 XPF
1000 HNL4,347.71000 XPF
2000 HNL8,695.42000 XPF
5000 HNL21,738.55000 XPF
10000 HNL43,477.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Honduran Lempira
1 XPF0.23001 HNL
5 XPF1.15003 HNL
10 XPF2.30006 HNL
20 XPF4.60012 HNL
50 XPF11.50030 HNL
100 XPF23.00060 HNL
250 XPF57.50150 HNL
500 XPF115.00300 HNL
1000 XPF230.00600 HNL
2000 XPF460.01200 HNL
5000 XPF1,150.03000 HNL
10000 XPF2,300.06000 HNL