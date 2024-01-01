Convert XPF to BRL at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Brazilian reais today

1,000 xpf
49.55 brl

₣1.000 XPF = R$0.04955 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1650.93683.5890.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3660.68961.5050.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6020.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45119.4189.2730.8461.6071.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Brazilian Real
1 XPF0.04955 BRL
5 XPF0.24774 BRL
10 XPF0.49549 BRL
20 XPF0.99098 BRL
50 XPF2.47744 BRL
100 XPF4.95488 BRL
250 XPF12.38720 BRL
500 XPF24.77440 BRL
1000 XPF49.54880 BRL
2000 XPF99.09760 BRL
5000 XPF247.74400 BRL
10000 XPF495.48800 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / CFP Franc
1 BRL20.18210 XPF
5 BRL100.91050 XPF
10 BRL201.82100 XPF
20 BRL403.64200 XPF
50 BRL1,009.10500 XPF
100 BRL2,018.21000 XPF
250 BRL5,045.52500 XPF
500 BRL10,091.05000 XPF
1000 BRL20,182.10000 XPF
2000 BRL40,364.20000 XPF
5000 BRL100,910.50000 XPF
10000 BRL201,821.00000 XPF