Convert XPF to DJF at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Djiboutian francs today

1,000 xpf
1,593 djf

₣1.000 XPF = Fdj1.593 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1660.93683.5890.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3670.68961.5050.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6010.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.402189.2770.8461.6071.464

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 XPF1.59337 DJF
5 XPF7.96685 DJF
10 XPF15.93370 DJF
20 XPF31.86740 DJF
50 XPF79.66850 DJF
100 XPF159.33700 DJF
250 XPF398.34250 DJF
500 XPF796.68500 DJF
1000 XPF1,593.37000 DJF
2000 XPF3,186.74000 DJF
5000 XPF7,966.85000 DJF
10000 XPF15,933.70000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFP Franc
1 DJF0.62760 XPF
5 DJF3.13800 XPF
10 DJF6.27600 XPF
20 DJF12.55200 XPF
50 DJF31.38000 XPF
100 DJF62.76000 XPF
250 DJF156.90000 XPF
500 DJF313.80000 XPF
1000 DJF627.60000 XPF
2000 DJF1,255.20000 XPF
5000 DJF3,138.00000 XPF
10000 DJF6,276.00000 XPF