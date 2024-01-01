1 thousand CFP francs to Djiboutian francs

Convert XPF to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
1,644 djf

1.00000 XPF = 1.64417 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3280518.58630.9127583.02820.7838531.48711.33485
1 SGD0.752984113.99520.68731162.51890.5902281.119761.00512
1 ZAR0.05380320.071453210.04911064.467170.04217370.08001050.071819
1 EUR1.095551.4549520.3622190.96150.858781.629191.46239

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 XPF1.64417 DJF
5 XPF8.22085 DJF
10 XPF16.44170 DJF
20 XPF32.88340 DJF
50 XPF82.20850 DJF
100 XPF164.41700 DJF
250 XPF411.04250 DJF
500 XPF822.08500 DJF
1000 XPF1644.17000 DJF
2000 XPF3288.34000 DJF
5000 XPF8220.85000 DJF
10000 XPF16441.70000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFP Franc
1 DJF0.60821 XPF
5 DJF3.04105 XPF
10 DJF6.08211 XPF
20 DJF12.16422 XPF
50 DJF30.41055 XPF
100 DJF60.82110 XPF
250 DJF152.05275 XPF
500 DJF304.10550 XPF
1000 DJF608.21100 XPF
2000 DJF1216.42200 XPF
5000 DJF3041.05500 XPF
10000 DJF6082.11000 XPF