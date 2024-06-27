CFP francs to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Djiboutian francs is currently 1.593 today, reflecting a -0.368% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.810% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.606 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.589 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.892% increase in value.