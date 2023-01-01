CFP francs to Djiboutian francs today

Convert XPF to DJF at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
1626 djf

1.00000 XPF = 1.62566 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091190.91431.496171.668350.9644518.7713
1 GBP1.1479711.25255104.3671.717561.915211.1071621.5489
1 USD0.91650.798371183.32351.371251.529050.8839517.204
1 INR0.01099940.009581590.012001410.01645690.01835080.01060870.206472

How to convert CFP francs to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 XPF1.62566 DJF
5 XPF8.12830 DJF
10 XPF16.25660 DJF
20 XPF32.51320 DJF
50 XPF81.28300 DJF
100 XPF162.56600 DJF
250 XPF406.41500 DJF
500 XPF812.83000 DJF
1000 XPF1625.66000 DJF
2000 XPF3251.32000 DJF
5000 XPF8128.30000 DJF
10000 XPF16256.60000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFP Franc
1 DJF0.61514 XPF
5 DJF3.07568 XPF
10 DJF6.15136 XPF
20 DJF12.30272 XPF
50 DJF30.75680 XPF
100 DJF61.51360 XPF
250 DJF153.78400 XPF
500 DJF307.56800 XPF
1000 DJF615.13600 XPF
2000 DJF1230.27200 XPF
5000 DJF3075.68000 XPF
10000 DJF6151.36000 XPF