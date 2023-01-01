10 Djiboutian francs to CFP francs

Convert DJF to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 djf
6 xpf

1.00000 DJF = 0.61491 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
How to convert Djiboutian francs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFP Franc
1 DJF0.61491 XPF
5 DJF3.07456 XPF
10 DJF6.14912 XPF
20 DJF12.29824 XPF
50 DJF30.74560 XPF
100 DJF61.49120 XPF
250 DJF153.72800 XPF
500 DJF307.45600 XPF
1000 DJF614.91200 XPF
2000 DJF1229.82400 XPF
5000 DJF3074.56000 XPF
10000 DJF6149.12000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 XPF1.62625 DJF
5 XPF8.13125 DJF
10 XPF16.26250 DJF
20 XPF32.52500 DJF
50 XPF81.31250 DJF
100 XPF162.62500 DJF
250 XPF406.56250 DJF
500 XPF813.12500 DJF
1000 XPF1626.25000 DJF
2000 XPF3252.50000 DJF
5000 XPF8131.25000 DJF
10000 XPF16262.50000 DJF