1,000 xpf
62.98 hrk

₣1.000 XPF = kn0.06298 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Croatian Kuna
1 XPF0.06298 HRK
5 XPF0.31488 HRK
10 XPF0.62977 HRK
20 XPF1.25953 HRK
50 XPF3.14883 HRK
100 XPF6.29765 HRK
250 XPF15.74413 HRK
500 XPF31.48825 HRK
1000 XPF62.97650 HRK
2000 XPF125.95300 HRK
5000 XPF314.88250 HRK
10000 XPF629.76500 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / CFP Franc
1 HRK15.87890 XPF
5 HRK79.39450 XPF
10 HRK158.78900 XPF
20 HRK317.57800 XPF
50 HRK793.94500 XPF
100 HRK1,587.89000 XPF
250 HRK3,969.72500 XPF
500 HRK7,939.45000 XPF
1000 HRK15,878.90000 XPF
2000 HRK31,757.80000 XPF
5000 HRK79,394.50000 XPF
10000 HRK158,789.00000 XPF