Convert XPF to BWP at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Botswanan pulas today

1,000 xpf
121.88 bwp

₣1.000 XPF = P0.1219 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Wise

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Botswanan Pula
1 XPF0.12188 BWP
5 XPF0.60939 BWP
10 XPF1.21878 BWP
20 XPF2.43756 BWP
50 XPF6.09390 BWP
100 XPF12.18780 BWP
250 XPF30.46950 BWP
500 XPF60.93900 BWP
1000 XPF121.87800 BWP
2000 XPF243.75600 BWP
5000 XPF609.39000 BWP
10000 XPF1,218.78000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFP Franc
1 BWP8.20493 XPF
5 BWP41.02465 XPF
10 BWP82.04930 XPF
20 BWP164.09860 XPF
50 BWP410.24650 XPF
100 BWP820.49300 XPF
250 BWP2,051.23250 XPF
500 BWP4,102.46500 XPF
1000 BWP8,204.93000 XPF
2000 BWP16,409.86000 XPF
5000 BWP41,024.65000 XPF
10000 BWP82,049.30000 XPF